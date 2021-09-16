Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 59,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $57,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 741,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,462,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $339.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

