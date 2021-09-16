Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 71,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.7% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $54,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,704,000 after buying an additional 973,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,587,000 after acquiring an additional 703,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,289,000 after acquiring an additional 522,528 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,679,000 after purchasing an additional 884,584 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.10. 118,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,940,019. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $347.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.03 and a 200 day moving average of $136.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

