Empty Set Dollar Price Reaches $0.0449 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $20.02 million and $147,599.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00073743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00121384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00176115 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.63 or 0.07439955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,655.33 or 1.00138606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.21 or 0.00857777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

