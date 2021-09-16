Endava (DAVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $139.90 on Thursday. Endava has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 177.09, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.90 and its 200-day moving average is $107.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAVA. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

