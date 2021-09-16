Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.15 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.23. 186,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,754. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $720.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 104.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,258 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 142,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.