Enecuum (ENQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $774,057.00

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $21.31 million and $774,057.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00062280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00140723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.38 or 0.00801523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 196,454,392 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

