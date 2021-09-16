Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 118,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,203,003 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $8.33.

UUUU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial raised Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 235,943 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

