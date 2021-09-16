EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of EnerSys worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its position in EnerSys by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 52,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE:ENS opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.79. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

