ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.70 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €13.70 ($16.12) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.56 ($13.60).

ETR ENI opened at €10.99 ($12.93) on Thursday. ENI has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €10.81 ($12.72). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.03.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

