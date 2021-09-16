ENI (NYSE:E) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.20

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 231096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on E. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.724 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ENI during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ENI during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ENI by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile (NYSE:E)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

