Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Tops $1.49 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $254,223.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.62 or 0.00439179 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002281 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.40 or 0.01004381 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000069 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

