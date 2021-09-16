ENI’s (E) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on E. BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:E traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ENI will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 27.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in ENI by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners increased its stake in ENI by 55,506.6% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners now owns 334,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 334,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ENI by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $135,061,000 after purchasing an additional 137,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

