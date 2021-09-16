ENI’s (E) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on E. BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.
Shares of NYSE:E traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 27.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in ENI by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners increased its stake in ENI by 55,506.6% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners now owns 334,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 334,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ENI by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $135,061,000 after purchasing an additional 137,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About ENI
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
