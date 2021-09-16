Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Billion

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $99.08 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00062975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00142249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.68 or 0.00800408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047063 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,340,660 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

