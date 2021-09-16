EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.64.

Several research firms recently commented on ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 3.55. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $6.81.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $66,955 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 84.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,371 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 500.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,828 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,815 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $10,395,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $8,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

