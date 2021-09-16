Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Entain Plc (LON:ENT)’s stock price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,933.50 ($25.26) and last traded at GBX 1,928.50 ($25.20). Approximately 1,220,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,852,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,889 ($24.68).

ENT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,992.86 ($26.04).

Get Entain alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,885.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,728.03. The company has a market capitalization of £11.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.41.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.