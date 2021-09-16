Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 118.7% from the August 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,063,000 after buying an additional 265,537 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 620,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,838,000 after buying an additional 35,359 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Entergy by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.40. 32,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Entergy has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.35. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

