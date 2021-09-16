Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,222 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $41.82 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

