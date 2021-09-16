Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,486 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Plexus worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,457 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,076,000 after purchasing an additional 122,213 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Plexus by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,869 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Plexus by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 745,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

PLXS opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

