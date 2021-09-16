Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 79,829 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of CNX Resources worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 204.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 235,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Bank of America downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

NYSE:CNX opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.