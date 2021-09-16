Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,824 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Axos Financial worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of AX stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.40. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

