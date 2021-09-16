Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABR opened at $18.17 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABR shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

