Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO opened at $134.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $143.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.46.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.