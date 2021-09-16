Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,387 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vroom worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Vroom by 245.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Vroom by 31.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vroom by 96.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

