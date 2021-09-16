Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 328.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $143.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

