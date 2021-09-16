Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,584.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 327,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 308,239 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 92,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 42,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05.

