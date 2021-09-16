Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,504 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6,137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

