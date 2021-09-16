Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 257 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.6% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 22.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,151 shares of company stock worth $74,775,926. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $601.75 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $671.12. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.33. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

