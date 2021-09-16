Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMN opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

