Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of LivaNova worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $84.97 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

