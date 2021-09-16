Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

