Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

PID opened at $18.06 on Thursday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $18.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

