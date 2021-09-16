Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 114.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at $854,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS opened at $105.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.