Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,845 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 127,835 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,590,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,503.5% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 61,209 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,621,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $56.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $57.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

