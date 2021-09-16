Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.03 Million Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 769.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $65.88.

