Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPG. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $17,609,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,457,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,598,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,598,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,344,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $202.21 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $134.77 and a 52-week high of $206.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.