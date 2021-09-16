Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Chemours worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 0.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,812,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the second quarter worth $202,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 5.6% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 114,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 13.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

