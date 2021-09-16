Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 38,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

