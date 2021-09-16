Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ternium by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TX stock opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

