Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,076 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 103.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25.

