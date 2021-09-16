Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLSN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 45.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Nielsen in the first quarter worth approximately $15,682,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 209.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 105,855 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLSN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Shares of NLSN opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

