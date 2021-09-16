Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,580 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Chimera Investment worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after buying an additional 413,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 103.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 195,643 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 4,850.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after buying an additional 1,125,324 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 143,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at about $15,295,000. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chimera Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

