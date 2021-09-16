Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,984 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,143,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 75.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after acquiring an additional 383,052 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,497,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

