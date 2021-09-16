Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 171,197 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 1,643.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $17.85 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84.

