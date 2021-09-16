Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 26,031 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 129.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,031 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $65.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $65.80.

