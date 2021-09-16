Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 37,193 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,193 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

