Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 53,291 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 43.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of SKM opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.42.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Equities research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

