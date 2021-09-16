Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,354 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Getty Realty worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of GTY opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

Getty Realty Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

