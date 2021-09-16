Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,322 iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.70% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1,885.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $554,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

