Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,621 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

DIVO stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79.

