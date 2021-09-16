Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,965,000 after acquiring an additional 465,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,487,000 after acquiring an additional 723,422 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at $119,404,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after buying an additional 172,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRKR. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

